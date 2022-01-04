Bruins prospects: How Oskar Steen has made a case for full-time NHL duty

Oskar Steen is making a legitimate claim to a full-time NHL roster spot. (Photo by Steve Babineau/Getty Images)

Oskar Steen continues to make the most of his 2021-22 season. The right wing is leading the Providence Bruins in scoring down in the AHL, but providing unlikely offense in a support role with the Boston Bruins on the fourth line in his several callups. With the 23-year-old playing his best stretch of North American hockey by far since signing with the B’s in 2019, Steen is making a legitimate claim to a full-time NHL roster spot.

His 10 goals and 20 points in 16 games are just three fewer than he posted over his first full season in the AHL in 60 games, a campaign ended by the coronavirus global pandemic in March 2020. In four games with Boston, he has three helpers.

While still looking for his first NHL tally in seven total games with the Bruins going back to last season, it shouldn’t be long before he finds the back of the net. Steen scored an impressive 17 goals in 46 games with Farjestads in Sweden’s top pro league in 2018-19, and his confidence is growing in leaps and bounds in his third pro season across the Atlantic.