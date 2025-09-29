LiveBarn and Black Bear TV are competing for eyes in the youth hockey world. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

LiveBarn has become an important tool in the local hockey world — one that many families across the region have relied on in recent years because of its presence in the vast majority of rinks.

But now that reliance on LiveBarn has been disrupted by growing competition from Black Bear TV.

LiveBarn started in 2015 and has been in hockey rinks — seemingly all around New England — since. It features typically one fixed, robotic camera at center ice that follows the action. Subscribers can watch any rink at virtually any time.

Last fall, Black Bear TV was launched by the Black Bear Sports Group, which is the largest owner-operator of hockey rinks in the United States, according to the company.

Another thing that has arrived alongside Black Bear TV in New England's hockey streaming landscape: Rising prices and costly add-ons.

Black Bear TV says they are improving the product that hockey streamers are getting.