BK Selects beat NAHA for 19U Tier I girls national championship

Bishop Kearney celebrates Anabella Fanale's (right) highlight-reel goal against NAHA. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

MARLBORO, Mass. — There was never a doubt for the Bishop Kearney Selects.

The No. 1 seed in USA Hockey's 19U girls Tier 1 tournament lived up to their top billing, rolling to a resounding 9-0 win over NAHA for USA Hockey's 19U Tier I girls national title.

Eight different skaters scored for BK. Nela Lopušanová scored twice, and Megan Healy (South Burlington, Vt.) and Rhianna Mayer each had a goal and an assist. Emeline Grennan made 14 saves in the shutout.

Evelyn Brown made 16 saves in a valiant effort in the crease for NAHA.