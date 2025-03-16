Billerica wins MIAA D2 boys title in 2OT thriller over Canton

Nolan Dawson celebrates after scoring the 2OT winner for Billerica. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

BOSTON — As "Shippin' up to Boston" by the Dropkick Murphys blared over the TD Garden speakers, Billerica got set for a defensive zone draw with just under five minutes left in double overtime. Canton looked to be on the attack.

Things were different once the puck dropped.

Billerica junior forward Ryan Johnson tied up Canton junior forward James Howard on the draw. Billerica senior defenseman Nolan Dawson then chipped the puck through to Billerica senior forward Daniel Viscione.

Viscione and Johnson took it the other way for a 2-on-1. Viscione sifted a pass across to Johnson at the perfect time. Johnson did the rest, slipping a shot through Canton senior goalie Connor Geoghan, lifting Billerica to a 3-2 double-overtime win and its first since 1977.