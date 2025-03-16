New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
High Schools

Billerica wins MIAA D2 boys title in 2OT thriller over Canton

Avatar photo
By

Nolan Dawson celebrates after scoring the 2OT winner for Billerica. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

BOSTON — As "Shippin' up to Boston" by the Dropkick Murphys blared over the TD Garden speakers, Billerica got set for a defensive zone draw with just under five minutes left in double overtime. Canton looked to be on the attack.

Things were different once the puck dropped.

Billerica junior forward Ryan Johnson tied up Canton junior forward James Howard on the draw. Billerica senior defenseman Nolan Dawson then chipped the puck through to Billerica senior forward Daniel Viscione.

Viscione and Johnson took it the other way for a 2-on-1. Viscione sifted a pass across to Johnson at the perfect time. Johnson did the rest, slipping a shot through Canton senior goalie Connor Geoghan, lifting Billerica to a 3-2 double-overtime win and its first since 1977.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Medfield

Medfield upsets Milton with shutout for first MIAA D2 girls title

BOSTON — Medfield's Cinderella run got its storybook ending. The No. 13 Warriors capped off an improbable tournament run with a 3-0 shutout of No.…
Read More

Nauset beats Medfield to win MIAA D3 boys title

BOSTON — When Logan Poulin's goal was called off in the first minute of the third period, it looked like a bad trend was on…
Read More

MIAA D3 boys hockey playoffs 2025: Full schedule, bracket and results

The time for the 2025 MIAA Division 3 boys hockey tournament has arrived. The bracket has come out and Nauset landed the No. 1 seed…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter