New England Hockey Journal

College

Biggest storylines of the first half in New England men’s college hockey

By

Zach Metsa celebrates Quinnipiac winning the Friendship Four. (William Cherry/Belfast Giants)

The new year is here, which means the Division 1 men's college hockey season is back up and running.

It has been an ultra-competitive year across New England. No conference has showcased its parity more than Hockey East, where Merrimack and Connecticut have risen to the top on the strength of banner semesters.

Those two teams find themselves at record-setting places in the national picture, alongside ECAC rivals Quinnipiac and Harvard.

Before all the excitement of the playoff chases begins, here's a look at some of what we learned throughout the fall term in college hockey.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Biggest storylines of the first half in New England men’s college hockey

The new year is here, which means the Division 1 men's college hockey season is back up and running. It has been an ultra-competitive year…
Read More

2006 New England boys college hockey commitments

It's no secret that New England is a hotbed for college hockey. Everyone has their own path to college hockey. Some grow up playing in…
Read More

Re-examining the 5 biggest questions entering the boys prep hockey season

The boys prep hockey season is a month old so, naturally, it’s time to take a look back at my biggest questions heading into the…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter