Best player? Most surprising players? Boys prep coaches survey, part 1

Joe Salandra led the NEPSAC in points with 72. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

This past New England boys prep hockey season ended in a clash of the titans for the Elite 8 title. On one side was Dexter Southfield, with the deepest roster in the region. On the other was Cushing, who had been to the Elite 8 championship game the previous two seasons and lost both times.

Third time was the charm for Cushing.

Ultimately, the 2024-25 season will be remembered most for the high-end, young players in the league — ones whose names we will see on TV for quite a while.

Those names came up when we polled coaches.

We surveyed coaches across the NEPSAC to get their thoughts on everything in prep. From the best of this season, to looking ahead to next and to the QMJHL, we made sure to leave no stone unturned.

Many thanks to those who participated. All coaches were granted anonymity in their answers.

This story will focus on these topics from this season:

Best player

Best goalie

Best newcomer

Most surprising players

Hardest teams to play against

Future stories will come out on the different topics we asked about. This is Part 1.