New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
Prep Schools

Best player? Most surprising players? Boys prep coaches survey, part 1

Avatar photo
By

Joe Salandra led the NEPSAC in points with 72. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

This past New England boys prep hockey season ended in a clash of the titans for the Elite 8 title. On one side was Dexter Southfield, with the deepest roster in the region. On the other was Cushing, who had been to the Elite 8 championship game the previous two seasons and lost both times.

Third time was the charm for Cushing.

Ultimately, the 2024-25 season will be remembered most for the high-end, young players in the league — ones whose names we will see on TV for quite a while.

Those names came up when we polled coaches.

We surveyed coaches across the NEPSAC to get their thoughts on everything in prep. From the best of this season, to looking ahead to next and to the QMJHL, we made sure to leave no stone unturned.

Many thanks to those who participated. All coaches were granted anonymity in their answers.

This story will focus on these topics from this season:

  • Best player
  • Best goalie
  • Best newcomer
  • Most surprising players
  • Hardest teams to play against

Future stories will come out on the different topics we asked about. This is Part 1.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Best player? Most surprising players? Boys prep coaches survey, part 1

This past New England boys prep hockey season ended in a clash of the titans for the Elite 8 title. On one side was Dexter…
Read More

Dan Fontas named Cushing boys hockey head coach

Well, that didn't take long. Shortly after Ryan Bourque left Cushing to become an assistant for the AHL's Providence Bruins, the Penguins opted to promote…
Read More

Ryan Bourque leaves Cushing for Providence Bruins after one year

In April 2024, Ryan Bourque returned to his roots at Cushing, becoming the head coach for the boys hockey team. Just over one year later,…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter