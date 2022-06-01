New England Hockey Journal

Prospects

Best of New England: The ’06 pool reflects a deep, talented group

By

Cole Eiserman
Cole Eiserman (Newburyport, Mass.) left New England to play at Shattuck-St. Mary's in Minnesota. (Photo by Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

The 2006 birth year is strong across the country and New England is no exception. The region had two players selected for USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program, two more tenders, and 14 players picked in the USHL Phase I draft.

It will be interesting to see which players in this birth class develop in the right direction. As we’ve seen with older players in the region, a lot can change between freshman or sophomore year of high school and when it comes time to play college hockey.

With the '06s as talented as they are, I’m going with co-best players for three states and just pointing out one in the other three states. There were certainly some tough choices, in terms of leaving players out, especially in Massachusetts. Without further ado, here are the top '06s by state.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Will Smith

Best of New England: Focusing on ’05 prospects at top of initial rankings

The 2005 birth year in New England is top heavy with three stars from USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program leading the way before the…
Read More
Jackson Kyrkostas

Best of New England: A closer look at the elite ’04 prospects

The 2004 birth year is a talented group across the United States with New England being no exception. There are a number of '04s from…
Read More

Mass. Hockey CCM High Performance Festival: Predicting the ’06s who make the cut

MARLBORO, Mass. – Seventy-two of the best 2006-born players in the state took to the ice over the weekend at the Massachusetts Hockey CCM High…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter