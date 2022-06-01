Best of New England: The ’06 pool reflects a deep, talented group

Cole Eiserman (Newburyport, Mass.) left New England to play at Shattuck-St. Mary's in Minnesota. (Photo by Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

The 2006 birth year is strong across the country and New England is no exception. The region had two players selected for USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program, two more tenders, and 14 players picked in the USHL Phase I draft.

It will be interesting to see which players in this birth class develop in the right direction. As we’ve seen with older players in the region, a lot can change between freshman or sophomore year of high school and when it comes time to play college hockey.

With the '06s as talented as they are, I’m going with co-best players for three states and just pointing out one in the other three states. There were certainly some tough choices, in terms of leaving players out, especially in Massachusetts. Without further ado, here are the top '06s by state.