Best newcomer? Biggest surprise? Girls prep coaches survey, part 1

From left to right: Monique Lyons, Morgan McGathey and Tina Scalese. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)
With a new season inching closer, it's a perfect time to take the temperature of the New England girls prep hockey coaches.

We surveyed coaches across the NEPSAC to get their thoughts on everything prep hockey. From the best players this season, to who they think the best teams will be next season, to where prep hockey is headed — we asked about everything. 

Like our boys prep hockey survey, we hurled plenty of questions toward the coaches, and we greatly appreciate all who participated.

All coaches were granted anonymity in their answers, too.

This story will be focused specifically on these topics from this season:

Best overall player
Best goalie
Best newcomer this season
Most surprising players
Hardest team to play against
Best player next season
Surprise contenders next season

We'll also briefly look ahead to next season, taking stock of who the best teams and players could be.

There will be future stories on different topics we asked the coaches about. This is Part 1.

