From left: Jack Sadowski, Marko Bilic and Gio DiGiulian (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

The boys prep hockey season ended roughly three months ago with Kimball Union taking down Cushing for the Elite 8 championship. Kent won the Large School bracket, while Canterbury hoisted the Small School title.

In 2022-23, only three players posted more than 50 points and none surpassed 60.

This past season was different. Six skaters had 60 or more points with one almost reaching 90.

Some new teams pushed for glory. St. George's earned a spot in the Elite 8, Rivers got back on the map and Canterbury became a champion.

So, it's that time of the year when we take the temperature of New England boys prep hockey coaches.

We surveyed coaches across the NEPSAC to get their thoughts on everything prep hockey. From the best players this season, to who they think the best teams will be next season, to players leaving early for juniors — we asked about everything.

The most common response was along the lines of, "Come on, Evan. This many questions?" Many thanks to those who participated.

All coaches were granted anonymity in their answers.

This story will be focused specifically on these topics from this season:

Best overall player

Best goalie

Best newcomer this season

Most surprising players

Hardest team to play against

There will be future stories on different topics we asked the coaches about. This is Part 1.