Rocco Pelosi has 117 points in 47 games this season. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

On an 80-degree September day in Wellesley, Mass., parents, agents, junior scouts and yes, even some college coaches, lined the glass and stands more than 10 minutes before one of the most highly anticipated matchups of the 2023 fall hockey slate.

Mount St. Charles’ 14-U team was taking on the Boston Junior Eagles. Some of the nation’s best 14-U prospects were in the game, but one would be ranked No. 1 among all American 2009-born prospects by Puck Preps in the coming weeks.

Rocco Pelosi.

Pelosi was a force in that game and the next one, which also was against the Junior Eagles. By the end of the season, Pelosi proved his high ranking, scoring 87 goals and tallying 170 points in 64 games, taking control of Mount’s single-season points record.

Most importantly, he led his team to a 14-U national championship last spring.