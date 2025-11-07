Berkshire: What to expect in boys prep hockey in 2025-26

Jonah Rainisch scored twice in the Small School title game last March. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

This will be Kevin Czepiel's third season as Berkshire's head coach. The Bears have improved in both seasons.

They went from 11 to 20 wins in Czepiel's first season, upsetting Nobles in the first round of the Small School tournament. They were even better last season, going 25-7-1 and making it all the way to the Small School tournament title game, where they fell to Kimball Union.

"I was expecting it to be a little bit more of a three-year process," Czepiel said. "It happened faster than I was expecting."

Now comes that big third year. Three straight years of being in and around the Elite 8 race and being a tough out in the Small School tournament would go a long way to establishing consistency.

"We want to be a school that year in, year out is going to push for 20 wins and see where the chips fall," Czepiel said.

The Elite 8 is the goal. Can Berkshire do it?