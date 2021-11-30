New England Hockey Journal

Prospects

Berkshire Jamboree: Top prospects and team capsules

By

Ben Boren
Middlebury College commit Ben Boren and the Bears hosted the Berkshire Jamboree on Monday in Sheffield. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

SHEFFIELD, Mass. — To the surprise of no observer in attendance at the Berkshire Jamboree, Salisbury showed it was by far the best of the eight teams competing in Monday’s scrimmages.

With no prep school championship contested in 2020-21, Salisbury remains the defending champion from its conquest in March of 2020 just before the coronavirus put a dagger in the sporting world. Even without two key defensemen, Andrew Will’s team displayed why the Knights are heavy favorites, along with Kimball Union, to win the NEPSAC Elite 8 Tournament in March.

In addition to Salisbury and the host school, Berkshire, the other six teams in the jamboree were Canterbury, Frederick Gunn, Hotchkiss, Kent, Northwood, and Trinity-Pawling. The eight games, shared between the two ice sheets inside the beautiful on-campus home of the Berkshire Bears, was well attended by Division 1 and Division 3 college coaches.

Northwood (1-0-1) and Hotchkiss (0-0-2) were the only other teams to escape the day without a loss. The surprise team of the day was Canterbury as the Saints defeated Frederick Gunn, 6-3, before dropping a 3-1 contest to Salisbury.

Keeping in mind that the jamboree’s eight games were at times going on simultaneously and that it was impossible to watch every minute of every game, below is a look at the forecast for all eight teams plus notes on top prospects.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Coleman Jenkins

St. Paul’s Jamboree: Top prospects from Sunday scrimmages

CONCORD, N.H. — The annual St. Paul’s Jamboree featured four games on Sunday on the campus of the host school. Loomis Chaffee, Tabor and Taft…
Read More
Sam Scopa

Belmont Hill Jamboree: Analyzing top prospects from early prep hockey action

BELMONT, Mass. — Six different prep schools participated in two scrimmages on Saturday at the annual Belmont Hill Jamboree on the school’s campus. In addition…
Read More
Oliver Frontini

Prep previews: Key players, storylines to watch for at Salisbury

Over 20 months since Andrew Will’s Crimson Knights defeated Dexter in the 2020 Elite 8 Stuart/Corkery final, Salisbury remains the reigning champion of the NEPSAC…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter