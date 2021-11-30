Berkshire Jamboree: Top prospects and team capsules

Middlebury College commit Ben Boren and the Bears hosted the Berkshire Jamboree on Monday in Sheffield. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

SHEFFIELD, Mass. — To the surprise of no observer in attendance at the Berkshire Jamboree, Salisbury showed it was by far the best of the eight teams competing in Monday’s scrimmages.

With no prep school championship contested in 2020-21, Salisbury remains the defending champion from its conquest in March of 2020 just before the coronavirus put a dagger in the sporting world. Even without two key defensemen, Andrew Will’s team displayed why the Knights are heavy favorites, along with Kimball Union, to win the NEPSAC Elite 8 Tournament in March.

In addition to Salisbury and the host school, Berkshire, the other six teams in the jamboree were Canterbury, Frederick Gunn, Hotchkiss, Kent, Northwood, and Trinity-Pawling. The eight games, shared between the two ice sheets inside the beautiful on-campus home of the Berkshire Bears, was well attended by Division 1 and Division 3 college coaches.

Northwood (1-0-1) and Hotchkiss (0-0-2) were the only other teams to escape the day without a loss. The surprise team of the day was Canterbury as the Saints defeated Frederick Gunn, 6-3, before dropping a 3-1 contest to Salisbury.

Keeping in mind that the jamboree’s eight games were at times going on simultaneously and that it was impossible to watch every minute of every game, below is a look at the forecast for all eight teams plus notes on top prospects.