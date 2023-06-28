Bentley hires Andy Jones as head hockey coach

Andy Jones has been hired as the next head coach of Bentley’s hockey team.
Jones was most recently the associate head coach at UMass Lowell, a position he held for the past five seasons. He joined head coach Norm Bazin’s staff at the start of the 2015-16 season as an assistant coach.
“I believe there is tremendous opportunity here for the ice hockey program to grow into a formidable force in Atlantic Hockey and NCAA Division I,” Jones said in a statement released by Bentley.
With UMass Lowell, Jones’ primary duties were working with the defensemen and the penalty-killing unit.