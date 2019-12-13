Ben Smith: My life as a champion

Ben Smith raised a trophy -- again -- with Adler Mannheim in the spring. (AS Sportfoto/Soerli Binder)

These words are barely needed. The pictures accompanying this article tell the story pretty well. No rich verbiage can shine the accomplishments of Ben Smith better than those trophies. Smith already has won five of them. With one hand still potentially ringless, he’s got plenty of room to add more.

Before Smith could arrive on Chestnut Hill, the Boston College Eagles lost a heartbreaker to the Wisconsin Badgers in the 2006 NCAA championship. With only three seniors on that roster, there was reason to be optimistic that higher heights were still within reach. For members of the Eagles coaching staff, convincing Smith to try to become part of that mission seemed like an accomplishment in itself. Smith was a standout student at Westminster in Simsbury, Conn., and BC assistant coach Mike Cavanaugh (North Andover, Mass.) thought, for sure, that Smith would be Ivy bound. Fortunately for him, Smith already had his heart set on BC.

“I went on my first visit to BC my freshman year,” said Smith, who grew up in Avon, Conn. “From that moment, it was kind of like, ‘Wow, this place is awesome, and I want to go here.’ I jumped at the chance to go.”