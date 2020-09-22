UMass Lowell freshman defenseman Ben Meehan played last season in Cedar Rapids. (Rick Boots/RoughRiders)

Eight New England players were selected in Monday’s United States Hockey League Dispersal Draft.

The USHL dispersal draft was for the purpose of moving players that were on the rosters and affiliate lists of the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders and Madison Capitols for the 2019-20 season. All players with junior hockey eligibility remaining for the 2020-21 season were eligible to be selected by other USHL member clubs. Cedar Rapids and Madison announced last week that they would sit out the 2020-21 season.

The league did not list an order of where players were selected in the dispersal draft. A few league teams opted to draft players that are reportedly going to be freshmen on a college hockey roster this season. There obviously is still some uncertainty with whether or not the college season will go off as currently planned, starting in November.