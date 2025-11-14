Belmont Hill: What to expect in boys prep hockey in 2025-26

Evan Jones is committed to Dartmouth. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

At the end of last season, Belmont Hill looked to be one of the favorites entering this winter. Sure, there were losses throughout the lineup. But the majority of the core from last season was slated to return.

That's not quite how it went.

Harvard commit David Bosco (Winchester, Mass.) and Dartmouth commit Jake Tavares (Belmont, Mass.) left for the USHL. As a sophomore last season, Bosco led Belmont Hill in points with 47, while Tavares, then a junior, led the team in goals with 19.

There are still some powerful sure-bet players on the Sextant roster. But it will largely be comprised of a team with players who have something to prove.

"It's always exciting when you get to this time of year," Belmont Hill head coach Brian Phinney said. "You don't know who's gonna step up. You can always be surprised at the end of the day."

While this lineup may have its growing pains, there's no doubt it could make some serious noise come March.