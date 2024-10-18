Belmont Hill: What to expect in boys prep hockey in 2024-25

Andrew Waugh (left) celebrates with Jin Lee last season. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Belmont Hill was a relatively young team last season. After senior Jake McManus, the roster comprised of juniors, sophomores and a handful of freshmen.

Even though the Sextants finished as the No. 6 seed in the Large School Tournament and fell in the quarterfinals, that younger core was a big reason why the Sextants were successful.

They gained the necessary experience to take that next step into Elite 8 territory.

"Because there was some individual growth last year and there were some injuries and some boys were going through sort of maturation and learning what their game is, you get to this place where okay, we've gone through a lot of growth," Belmont Hill boss Brian Phinney said. "Now, let's just go out there and play and play to who we are and have little bit of of 'It doesn't matter who or when, we're going to beat this team.' The more they focus on that, the more I think they're going to come together and have some success."

It comes down to finding an identity. What will this team look like? What are the strengths?

We won't know the answer to that first question for some time. But the answer to the second question: a lot of things.