New England Hockey Journal

Prep Schools

Belmont Hill: What to expect in boys prep hockey for 2022-23 season

Avatar photo
By

Ronan O'Donnell led Belmont Hill in points last season. (Dave Arnold)

Brian Phinney’s first season at the helm for Belmont Hill was an overwhelming success.

The Sextants went 21-3-3, cementing themselves as the best team in the ISL Keller division. That record earned them the No. 3 seed in the Elite 8 tournament. Their outstanding play continued through the tournament, earning them a spot in the finals against powerhouse Salisbury. They lost, but that didn’t take away from how good of a season it was for Belmont Hill.

“It was a lot of fun,” Phinney (Ripton, Vt.) said.

At the heart of Belmont Hill’s scoring was then-junior James Fisher (Burlington, Mass.) and then-freshman Teddy Stiga (Sudbury, Mass.). Fisher posted a team-high 17 goals and Stiga notched 21 points in 23 games — both ranked No. 2 and 3, respectively, on the team in scoring.

Both departed in the offseason. Fisher plays for the Youngstown Phantoms of the USHL, while Stiga is apart of the U17 NTDP team.

Last season’s stud goalie Sam Scopa (Lexington, Mass.) followed Fisher and Stiga out the door as well. The Quinnipiac commit is currently in net for the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders of the USHL.

Along with those three stars, Belmont Hill graduated 10 seniors who had helped Phinney adjust to his first year as head coach of the Sextants.

Phinney will have the job of figuring out how to replace all those key cogs lost from last year’s teams.

It’s a job he’s excited about.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Takeaways on best players in heavyweight tilt between Cushing and Dexter Southfield

BROOKLINE, Mass. — It was an epic battle of top 10 teams in prep school hockey to open the season on Wednesday afternoon at Thorndike…
Read More

Standouts from Milton Academy’s thrilling season-opening win over St. Mark’s

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass. — There’s a reason the collars on Milton Academy’s white sweaters are blue. Yes, blue is the Mustangs’ primary color on their dark…
Read More

Boys prep hockey: Preseason All-NEPSAC Teams

Every winter in New England, dozens of prep school hockey players step up and make names for themselves at their respective schools and across the…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter