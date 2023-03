Jake McManus tallied a goal in Belmont Hill's win over Milton in the Elite 8 quarterfinals. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

MILTON, Mass. — As time ticked away in the third period, the Belmont Hill student section began to chant “This is our house.”

They weren’t wrong because, in Wednesday night’s Elite 8 quarterfinal matchup, No. 6 Belmont Hill went into No. 3 Milton Academy’s arena and took down the Mustangs, 7-2.

It wasn’t really ever close.

Here is a full recap, standouts and takeaways from the matchup.