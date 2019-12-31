Belmont Hill/Nichols Tournament: Top prospects

Brunswick goaltender Alex Rohlf pitched a shutout in the final of the Belmont Hill/Nichols Tournament. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

BELMONT, Mass. -- The field at the Belmont Hill/Nichols Tournament wasn’t deep, but there were several very good, younger prospects on the top teams.

The team with the most young talent, Brunswick, skated away with the championship thanks to a 1-0 victory over host Belmont Hill in the final. Jakub Teply’s power play goal and a few key saves from goaltender Alex Rohlf were the difference.

Millbrook finished third, but also looked to have some solid college prospects for the future. Albany Academy, Nichols and Rivers also had a couple of players who stood out during the three day tournament.