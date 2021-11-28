New England Hockey Journal

Prospects

Belmont Hill Jamboree: Analyzing top prospects from early prep hockey action

By

Sam Scopa
Lexington, Mass., native Sam Scopa played his first season of varsity prep hockey at Belmont Hill in 2020-21. (Adam Richins)

BELMONT, Mass. — Six different prep schools participated in two scrimmages on Saturday at the annual Belmont Hill Jamboree on the school’s campus.

In addition to the hosts, Brunswick, St. Mark’s, Winchendon, Proctor and Upper Canada College took to the ice in front of a number of college coaches and NHL scouts at the Jordan Athletic Center. There were close to a dozen NHL scouts in attendance to watch the 2022 draft prospects, including Belmont Hill right wing James Fisher (Wilmington, Mass.) and St. Mark’s defenseman Michael Fisher (Westboro, Mass.), both of whom are on the NHL Central Scouting Preliminary Players to Watch List. Programs from Hockey East, ECAC Hockey and Atlantic Hockey were represented by a number of assistant coaches.

Belmont Hill and Brunswick were far and away the most impressive teams at the jamboree. The two clubs met in the final scrimmage of the day with Belmont Hill coming away with a 3-1 win over the visitors. Both clubs will likely be in the mix for a spot in the NEPSAC Elite 8 Tournament.

