Beantown Fall Classic: Which 2022 NHL draft prospects stood out?

Milton Academy defenseman Chris Romaine (Braintree, Mass.) plays for South Shore Kings Prep 18-U in the fall. (Courtesy Photo)

MARLBORO, Mass. — There were plenty of good hockey players on display at the 2021 Beantown Fall Classic, including a handful of players who were on the NHL Central Scouting Preliminary Players to Watch List.

The five-day event at the New England Sports Center and surrounding arenas was well attended by NHL and junior scouts as well as dozens of college coaches. The NHL scouts that made the trek to the Beantown Fall Classic were there to watch a few teams.

Boston Junior Eagles, Cape Cod Whalers, GBL Bruins, Neponset Valley River Rats, Northwood, and South Shore Kings Prep were the teams with prospects worth watching for the NHL scouts. As is the case with fall hockey, some notable players were missing from lineups.

The two best games involving NHL draft prospects took place involving Northwood. The full-season prep school from Lake Placid, N.Y., had a couple of good players but played entertaining games against GBL Bruins and South Shore Kings Prep.

Below is a look at the two 2022 NHL draft prospects that caught my eye during those two games.