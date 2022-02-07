Beanpot tournament: Can Northeastern make it four straight?

Zach Solow (28) and the Northeastern Huskies celebrate their 2020 Beanpot triumph. (Photo by Matthew J. Lee/Getty Images)

In the words of legendary Boston College head coach Jerry York (Watertown, Mass.), not having a Beanpot tournament on the first two Mondays of last February “left a little void in all of us.”

That void is finally about to be filled as the beloved Boston tradition returns for the first time in two years. The 69th edition of the tournament will take place on Feb. 7 (semifinals) and Feb. 14 (consolation and championship games) at TD Garden.

The first Beanpot following a COVID-impacted college hockey season unlike any other will be a tournament unlike any other. All four teams are set to lose key pieces to the Olympics — seven players between the four teams, including two team captains and two starting goaltenders — for the majority of February.

Every Beanpot seems to produce an unsung hero or two, so expect nothing different this time around.

Editor’s note: This article appears in the January/February print edition of New England Hockey Journal.