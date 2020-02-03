Beanpot: Four reasons we’ll watch

Cayden Primeau was named Beanpot MVP after making 59 saves in the 2019 tournament. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

For players, coaches and fans, a special aura surrounds the Beanpot Tournament.

The first two Mondays of February are uniquely Boston, a true "city championship," in Northeastern head coach Jim Madigan’s words. Perhaps the only thing that could add even more excitement to this year’s 68th annual edition would be it coming one night following another Super Bowl championship for the New England Patriots. Alas, it wasn’t meant to be for the Pats.

Nonetheless, the first two Mondays of February are circled on the calendars of sports fans throughout Boston, New England and beyond.

There are always plenty of reasons to watch the annual battle for bragging rights among the two-time defending champion Huskies, Boston College, Boston University and Harvard, but here are a few for 2020: