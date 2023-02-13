Beanpot: 10 players to watch in Harvard and Northeastern’s final

Matthew Coronato is having another great season for Harvard. (Gil Talbot/Harvard Athletics)

A historic Beanpot finale is on tap for Monday night at TD Garden.

For the first time in the tournament’s 70-year history, Northeastern and Harvard will play the late game on Monday, battling for college hockey bragging rights in Boston.

The two teams already met in a wildly offensive, back-and-forth New Year’s Day game in Cambridge, with the Crimson earning an 8-4 win. Two of Harvard’s three losses since were against a Quinnipiac team that is highly regarded in the national polls.

That game has served as a turning point for Northeastern. The Huskies have since gone 6-1-1 to move within one point of Boston University — the team that they beat in last Monday’s semifinal round — for first place in the Hockey East standings.

Below is a look at who and what to watch for each team in Monday’s championship game.