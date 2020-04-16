BC’s York on COVID-19 crisis: ‘There’s just no playbook for it’

Jerry York has seen — and won — it all with BC, but the COVID-19 crisis poses unprecedented challenges. (Getty Images)

These past few weeks have challenged people all across the United States in all facets of life.

Just barely a month ago, Jerry York certainly didn’t have this particular challenge of coronavirus and “flattening the curve” in mind.

However, that is our new reality. The normalcy we all knew in life when the Watertown, Mass., native’s Boston College Eagles completed another Hockey East regular-season journey atop the standings ― complete with 24 wins and a NCAA tournament berth in sight ― feels like nothing but a distant memory these days.