BCHL: Ryan Doolin scoring his way onto NCAA radar

Ryan Doolin is having an offensively charged season in the BCHL. (Darran Chaisson Photography)

Ryan Doolin's hockey journey has taken him to many places near and far from New England. But this is the first stop where money has been an issue, but just not in the way you would think.

The noteworthy days of his hockey career started locally enough, first at Boston College High. But the one-hour, one-way commute to practice and home games proved too much, so after a year there he returned to his hometown Hanover (Mass.) High to play in the Boston Advantage system, on the 16-U team, for a couple of seasons.

From there, a good friend who was a student at Westminster asked if he was interested in going to prep school in Simbsury, Conn., so Doolin soon found himself playing for the Martlets, where he scored 19 goals and added 24 assists for 43 points over 49 games.