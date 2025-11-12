New England Hockey Journal

Girls

BB&N: What to expect in girls prep hockey in 2025-26

Avatar photo
By

Kate Glantz (front) will be a key upperclassman for BB&N. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)
BB&N will have a new look this season. 

Jori Balsam (Newton, Mass.) will take over behind the bench after Ed Bourget, who coached the Knights since 2013, took on a new role as the school's director of hockey operations.

Balsam, a 2019 graduate of BB&N, spent the last two seasons as an assistant coach with St. George's, following a playing career at Wesleyan. 

"It's really exciting to be back at my alma mater," Balsam said. "It's a place that I really cherish, and it's nice to see all the faculty who were here when I was in high school and maintaining those relationships. It means a lot when you get to coach the team you played for." 

The Knights went 19-9-2 last season, reaching the Elite 8 semifinals as the No. 6 seed and falling to eventual champion No. 2 Loomis Chaffee. BB&N also won the Large School title in 2024.

What will it take for a return trip to the postseason?

