BB&N: What to expect in girls prep hockey in 2024-25

Savana Littlewood scored the game-winning goal in the Large School championship. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

Last season, BB&N got hot at the right time.

The Knights struggled out of the gates, going 4-6-2, but Ed Bourget's squad turned it around as the season went on, going 12-4-2 and winning the Large School title as the No. 4 seed in a 1-0 victory over Dexter Southfield.

It was their second title in three years after knocking off Deerfield in 2022.

Bourget believes that the experience of pulling through highs and lows will be invaluable for upperclassmen who now have two championships to their names.

"That senior class has 11 in it, and their experience is tenfold now," Bourget said. "They also have a significant semifinal loss to St. Paul's sandwiched between those championships. ... Last year, going through that big slide through December and mid-January, then going on a run, it's a huge growth experience for them."

The Knights understand how critical starting on the right foot will be this year as they aim to replicate their success.

"I think what's on everybody's mind now is, every game means something," Bourget said. "There's no night off. I think the most important thing we will get with this team is how consistency matters."

Bourget believes the Large School title game serves as a perfect blueprint.

"I call it our perfect game," he said. "The expectation is to repeat that performance every night, regardless of the opponent."