New England Hockey Journal

ECAC

Back in Biz: Ivy League set for return following pandemic shutdown

By

Sam Hesler
Sam Hesler will provide leadership as Dartmouth plays its first season under Reid Cashman. (Doug Austin/Dartmouth Athletics)

Justin Pearson summed up the feelings of every Ivy League hockey player in a simple, single word.

“Excitement,” said the Nashua, N.H., native forward who is one of three seniors on Yale’s roster and the team’s top returning scorer entering the 2021-22 season. “We’re excited to get back to the rink for practice, excited to play that first game, excited to see what comes of this season. It’s an amazing feeling. Everyone has been working hard and raring to go.”

For Pearson, his Bulldogs and their New England-based rivals from Brown, Dartmouth and Harvard, that feeling hasn’t resonated in quite some time.

This article appeared in the print edition of the September/October 2021 New England Hockey Journal magazine.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Oliver Chau

Watch list: Top college hockey storylines for 2021-22

A sense of normalcy is in the air as the 2021-22 men's college hockey season arrives this weekend. After last year's shortened season was delayed…
Read More
Charlotte Welch

ECAC women’s preview/watch list: Will Colgate hold its position?

Only four members of the women's ECAC were in action during the 2020-21 college season. After an uncertain offseason, the Ivy League, which accounts for…
Read More
Matty Beniers

Watch list: Why these 14 players are preseason Hobey Baker favorites

The seemingly endless theme of the 2021-22 college hockey preseason has been the talent level at the University of Michigan. The Wolverines were responsible for…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter