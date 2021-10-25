Back in Biz: Ivy League set for return following pandemic shutdown

Sam Hesler will provide leadership as Dartmouth plays its first season under Reid Cashman. (Doug Austin/Dartmouth Athletics)

Justin Pearson summed up the feelings of every Ivy League hockey player in a simple, single word.

“Excitement,” said the Nashua, N.H., native forward who is one of three seniors on Yale’s roster and the team’s top returning scorer entering the 2021-22 season. “We’re excited to get back to the rink for practice, excited to play that first game, excited to see what comes of this season. It’s an amazing feeling. Everyone has been working hard and raring to go.”

For Pearson, his Bulldogs and their New England-based rivals from Brown, Dartmouth and Harvard, that feeling hasn’t resonated in quite some time.

This article appeared in the print edition of the September/October 2021 New England Hockey Journal magazine.