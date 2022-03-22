Babson’s Ryan Black, Endicott’s Conor O’Brien share Concannon Award

Endicott College senior goalie Conor O'Brien, right, makes a save during a game against UNE earlier this season. (David Le)

Babson College senior forward Ryan Black (Pomfret, Conn.) and Endicott College senior goalie Conor O’Brien were announced as the co-winners of the 21st Joe Concannon Award by The Gridiron Club of Greater Boston on Tuesday.

The award, named after the longtime Boston Globe sportswriter, is presented annually to the top American-born college hockey player in New England at the Division 2/3 level.

Black and O'Brien are the first co-winners of the award since 2005.

Black produced career highs of 19 goals and 20 assists for 39 points over 27 games this winter as the Beavers (20-6-2) captured their first NEHC tournament championship since 2014 and advanced to the NCAA quarterfinals, where they fell to No. 3 Geneseo on Saturday, 3-2.