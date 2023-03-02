Avon Old Farms skates past Westminster to earn Elite 8 semifinals spot

Avon Old Farms skated to a quarterfinals win over Westminster. (Avon Old Farms photo)

AVON, Conn. — Avon Old Farms rode five unanswered goals to capture a decisive 5-1 victory against Westminster in the first round of the NEPSAC Elite 8 Tournament.

Westminster was the first on the board Wednesday night after an Eric Elbery point shot tipped by Wade Volo (North Conway, N.H.) found a way through Avon goaltender Stephen Peck.

However, their lead did not last long: Westminster’s Daniel Venture lost control of the puck near his own blue line and Avon forward Sam Houston capitalized on a subsequent opportunity to even the game 1-1.

It turned out to be a heated battle in the first period and both teams came out of the dressing room battling to pull ahead in the second frame. It would be Northeastern commit Joe Connor’s (Amherst, N.H.) chance to get on the board shortly after the start of the second period. He found the back of the net after speeding around an opposing defenseman, which gave Avon Old Farms a 2-1 lead.

Here are more takeaways and the standouts from the game.