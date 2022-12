Nick Capasso had a goal in the championship game. (Avon Old Farms Athletics)

AVON, Conn. — Avon Old Farms continues to steamroll the early part of its season and captured its own Christmas Classic tournament championship — the school's first since 2016 — after taking down Loomis Chaffee, 4-2.

Stephen Peck was named the player of the game and Joe Connor was chosen as MVP of the Avon Christmas Classic.

Avon Old Farms is now 9-0 to start its season.

Here are standouts and a full recap from Saturday's game between Avon Old Farms and Loomis Chaffee.