Avon Old Farms takes down Belmont Hill, 7-2, in Elite 8 semifinal

Avon Old Farms took down Belmont Hill, 7-2, in the Elite 8 semifinals. (Avon Old Farms Athletics)

Avon Old Farms found itself playing from behind roughly halfway through the second period. Belmont Hill had a one-goal lead and was in command of the game with its quick-strike offense.

But then Belmont Hill took a penalty with 10:54 to play and the momentum shifted.

That momentum helped the Winged Beavers rattle off six unanswered goals to win the game, 7-2, earning a spot in the Elite 8 championship game on Sunday at Saint Anselm College. It's Avon's first Elite 8 championship game appearance since 2010.

Here's a full recap and takeaways from the game.