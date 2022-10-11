Blake Bennett enters his senior year with AIC. (AIC Athletics)

The 20th edition of the Atlantic Hockey Association is sure to be a memorable one, with 10 teams vying for a conference title and a spot in the NCAA tournament.

American International has been the recent cream of the crop, winning three straight AHA crowns. The Yellow Jackets again are the team to beat, but there are multiple conference teams up for the challenge.

Air Force reached the Atlantic Hockey championship game and plays its best hockey in March. Canisius was the only AHA team besides AIC to have a positive goal differential last year. Not to be forgotten are Army, Sacred Heart and Mercyhurst, programs that are on the rise and can knock off any team on any night.

Atlantic Hockey traditionally has been about parity until the Yellow Jackets began their run. Will this be the year the AHA has a new champion? Or will AIC do what no team has done before and win its fourth consecutive title?

Read on to learn how each team fared last year, key players to watch for and what each program hopes to build on this winter.