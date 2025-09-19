Harvard commit Lindsay Stepnowski has 44 points (25 goals) as a junior at Loomis Chaffee last season. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

Rising Loomis Chaffee senior Lindsay Stepnowski racked up personal awards last season: NEPSAC girls hockey player of the year, Elite 8 MVP and All-New England recognition.

Stepnowski (South Glastonbury, Conn.) scored almost a goal per game through the season and had five in just three games in the Elite 8 tournament. Although her season was among the best in recent NEPSAC history, those personal accolades pale in comparison for Stepnowski to the ultimate award she and her team earned, a New England-shaped championship trophy.

The Harvard commit and her team captured the first NEPSAC title for Loomis Chaffee since 1989 and gave longtime head coach Liz Leyden her first championship in 16 years as the bench boss.

Stepnowski drove the Loomis offense in their three playoff games, scoring five goals and adding an assist en route to being named Elite 8 MVP. She reached new heights when the games mattered the most.

“Last year (Stepnowski) really elevated her play, especially in the playoffs,” Leyden said. “She had more points in a season than any kid I’ve had in recent memory. In the playoffs, she was dominant and unstoppable.”