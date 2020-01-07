Four with ties to New England get USA Hockey Youth Olympics nod

Coach Scott Paluch will again be the head coach of the Winter Youth Olympic team. (IOC)

Four players with ties to the New England region were selected by USA Hockey to play in the 2020 Youth Olympic Games.

The 17-player roster will compete in the 2020 Winter Youth Olympic Games from Jan. 9-22 in Lausanne, Switzerland. Former Boston College assistant coach Scott Paluch will serve as the team’s head coach after guiding the 2016 entry to a gold medal.

South Kent Selects Academy 15 Only goaltender Arthur Smith is the only New England native to make the roster. The 6-foot-3 goaltender is from Farmington, Conn., and helped his team win the New England District 15 Only Championship on Nov. 10.