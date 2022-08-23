Analysis: Who are the recruiting winners and losers of August?

Owen Keefe (Saugus, Mass.) is one reason Boston University has been a recruiting winner this month. (Al Aleman/USA Hockey)

August isn’t over, but activity on the recruiting commitment front has slowed down since the first of the month.

While college hockey recruiting is a year-round endeavor for coaches and prospective players, August is now significant in that it signifies the first time rising juniors can make a commitment.

A number of programs have maintained success over the years by recruiting older players and choosing seasoned junior players over the blue-chip prospects who are destined to commit at a young age.

There are still plenty of good players available in this recruiting cycle, and a number of others will pop over the coming years and end up being valuable commodities for the colleges they choose.