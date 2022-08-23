Analysis: Who are the recruiting winners and losers of August?

August isn’t over, but activity on the recruiting commitment front has slowed down since the first of the month.
While college hockey recruiting is a year-round endeavor for coaches and prospective players, August is now significant in that it signifies the first time rising juniors can make a commitment.
A number of programs have maintained success over the years by recruiting older players and choosing seasoned junior players over the blue-chip prospects who are destined to commit at a young age.
There are still plenty of good players available in this recruiting cycle, and a number of others will pop over the coming years and end up being valuable commodities for the colleges they choose.