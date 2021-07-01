Analysis: What to expect from Northeastern head coach Jerry Keefe

Northeastern head coach Jerry Keefe was introduced July 1, with Jim Madigan becoming AD. (Matt Dewkett)

BOSTON — Northeastern University formally introduced Jim Madigan as Director of Athletics and Recreation, and Jerry Keefe as the 11th Fernie Flaman Head Men’s Hockey Coach at Matthews Arena Thursday.

Madigan, who now leads the school’s athletics program, compiled a record of 174-139-39 record over the past decade as head coach. He led the Huskies to the past three Beanpot titles, appearances in the 2019-21 NCAA tournaments, and two Hockey East championships. During Madigan’s tenure, Keefe was there with him, serving as trusted assistant and confidant.

“It was 10 years ago today that I sat roughly in this same seat with joy and excitement in being given the opportunity to lead our men’s ice hockey program,” Madigan said. “I’m both honored and excited and share that same joy, now, 10 years later to be able to have Jerry Keefe and his family take on the leadership role in our hockey program. That excitement that I shared today comes from 10 years of working very closely with Jerry.”