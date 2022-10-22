Junior defenseman Andrew Lucas potted the game-winner Friday night. (UConn Athletic Communications)

BOSTON – First-year UConn defenseman Andrew Lucas showed why it’s so important to have a puck mover on the back end. The transfer from Vermont scored the overtime game-winner Friday night to give the Huskies a 4-3 win over Boston University in front of 4,546 fans at Agganis Arena.

Lucas jumped up into the play and crossed into the BU zone skating against three Terriers. He cut back to his right and flung a wrist shot that beat goaltender Vinny Duplessis to the blocker side. It was the second point of the night for Lucas, who assisted on the first goal of the game.

On that play, he took the puck down the right wing side. He showed patience and poise to draw some BU defenders his way before dishing it out to the slot for an awaiting Nick Capone. From there, the East Haven, Conn., native blasted the puck home.

Along with Lucas' strong play, here are three other takeaways from Friday night's thriller.