Analysis: Mount St. Charles vs. Cape Cod Whalers 15 Only standouts

Mount Saint Charles
Mount Saint Charles and Cape Cod Whalers 15 Only in action on Sunday in Foxboro, Mass.

FOXBORO, Mass. — In a rematch of a more lopsided win in Woonsocket Saturday by the home team, the Mount Saint Charles 15-only team traveled to Mass. on Sunday, Sep. 19, and outlasted the Cape Cod Whalers in a spirited 6-3 contest that featured eight different goal scorers and a razor-thin margin in the first half.

It was another example of the quality prospects that the 2006 birth year represents for the region.

James Hagens scored a pair of goals and drove the MSC offense, while Jack Parsons played a strong game in net. Cape Cod got goals from Ethan Cox, Will Doherty and Michael Minchello, while Sam Caulfield manned the Whalers net.

It was 3-2 after the first half after Cape Cod took a 1-0 lead on Cox’s tally off the rush, but Mount came back to take a 2-1 lead and then get a late goal from JJ Monteiro (Hudson, Mass.) to break a 2-2 tie.

Things opened up in the second half and the MSC 15s completed the sweep, but full marks to both teams who played a fast, hard competitive game, and their coaches, who had them ready to go.

Below are the notes and observations on several standouts from the game on both teams.

