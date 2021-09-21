Analysis: Mount St. Charles vs. Cape Cod Whalers 15 Only standouts

Mount Saint Charles and Cape Cod Whalers 15 Only in action on Sunday in Foxboro, Mass.

FOXBORO, Mass. — In a rematch of a more lopsided win in Woonsocket Saturday by the home team, the Mount Saint Charles 15-only team traveled to Mass. on Sunday, Sep. 19, and outlasted the Cape Cod Whalers in a spirited 6-3 contest that featured eight different goal scorers and a razor-thin margin in the first half.

It was another example of the quality prospects that the 2006 birth year represents for the region.

James Hagens scored a pair of goals and drove the MSC offense, while Jack Parsons played a strong game in net. Cape Cod got goals from Ethan Cox, Will Doherty and Michael Minchello, while Sam Caulfield manned the Whalers net.

It was 3-2 after the first half after Cape Cod took a 1-0 lead on Cox’s tally off the rush, but Mount came back to take a 2-1 lead and then get a late goal from JJ Monteiro (Hudson, Mass.) to break a 2-2 tie.

Things opened up in the second half and the MSC 15s completed the sweep, but full marks to both teams who played a fast, hard competitive game, and their coaches, who had them ready to go.

Below are the notes and observations on several standouts from the game on both teams.