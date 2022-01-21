New England Hockey Journal

Prep Schools

Analysis: Questions remain about Austin Prep’s ambitious plan for hockey

By

A new structure is coming for the Austin Prep hockey program. (File photo of Will Cohen by Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Austin Prep has announced its intention to move from the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association to the New England Prep School Athletic Council.

The move will impact all sports at the Reading, Mass., school, but the future plans for the Cougars’ hockey program are complex.

Beginning with the 2022-23 season, Austin Prep will host U14 and U16 teams in addition to a varsity team that will compete as an independent prep school team. The following season, the school will move to a complete academy model. The prep team will be replaced by a U18 team.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Austin Prep announces plans to depart MIAA, join NEPSAC in fall 2022

A change is coming in the Massachusetts high school sports landscape. On Thursday, Austin Preparatory School revealed plans to join the New England Preparatory School…
Read More
Michael Cataldo

Prospects: 12 uncommitted prep hockey players no one is talking about

Watching prep teams around the circuit in 2021-22, we’ve taken note of uncommitted players of various ages who are performing well, but you might not…
Read More
Brady Berard

NHL draft: Key trends, performances and rising stars in 2022 BioSteel All-American Game

Team Blue completed a comeback against Team White in the BioSteel All-American Game with UNH recruit Damien Carfagna’s overtime strike to close out a 4-3…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter