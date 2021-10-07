New England Hockey Journal

Prospects

Analysis: Early awards and key performances of 2006 forwards

By

Teddy Stiga
Teddy Stiga (Sudbury, Mass.) is a left-shot forward for Belmont Hill and the Boston Junior Eagles. (Al Aleman/USA Hockey)

With the Columbus Day holiday and big area tournaments about to start, it is time to look at some of the early standout performers from the 2006 birth year.

As we are still working our way through the teams and rinks, the players listed here are the ones we have had live viewings of. As the 2021-22 fall hockey season progresses, we will see more teams and periodically provide updates on the various birth years.

As always, we call it like we see it. Strong performances in viewed games may or may not be indicative of a bigger, season-long trend, but is a reflection of firsthand observations that are more than one, but still relatively limited in number given the timeline.

This piece analyzes the early action and is meant to raise the profile of these individuals. It is not the definitive accounting or final word on their season or an indictment of players who do not appear here.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

2021 River Rats Jamboree

River Rats Jamboree: Why these 15-U players impressed

The recently concluded 2021 River Rats Jamboree featured rising young hockey talent competing in the 15-U division from the 2006 birth year at several Massachusetts…
Read More
Will Felicio

Northeast Pack Hockey: 15 Only standouts off to a hot start

WOONSOCKET, R.I. — The first Northeast Pack Hockey League event of the season took place in Rhode Island and New York over the weekend. Mount…
Read More
Mount Saint Charles

Analysis: Mount St. Charles vs. Cape Cod Whalers 15 Only standouts

FOXBORO, Mass. — In a rematch of a more lopsided win in Woonsocket Saturday by the home team, the Mount Saint Charles 15-only team traveled…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter