Analysis: BC High outlasts Austin Prep to advance to MIAA semifinals

Aidan McDonnell's line helped spur BC High on to the 2022 MIAA semifinals in their win over Austin Prep (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

TEWKSBURY, Mass.—BC High scored on just the second shift of the round of 8 contest against Austin Prep at Breakaway Ice Center Saturday, and that was all the offense the Eagles needed to secure a 1-0 victory to move on to the MIAA Division 1 final four.

Freshman and Needham, Mass. native Joe Feinberg tallied a goal to give BC High (No. 13) the lead early in the game on a line rush, assisted by senior Aidan McDonnell (Dedham, Mass.). Senior goaltender Jack Burke (Dorchester, Mass.) was perfect in net for the second game in a row with identical 1-0 outcomes, stopping everything No. 5 Austin Prep threw his way, including a tremendous late-game save on a deflected shot with 3:23 remaining in regulation to preserve the victory.

The game was well officiated, with the on-ice crew allowing the players to decide the outcome and largely staying above the fray. There were two potential goals by AP that were overturned after conference, however. The first occurred in the second period, when a shot appeared to hit the outside of the net, but one of the referees called a goal. After conferring with the other referee and both linesmen, what would have been a 1-1 game, remained 1-0, BC High. Late in the third, AP thought they found the back of the net again with a 6-on-5 score with their goalie pulled, as a point shot was deflected into the net. However, the referee nearest the play immediately signaled no goal as a result of the puck being redirected with the AP player’s glove. The call came with just 40.2 seconds left on the clock, and although AP mounted a furious push to get the equalizer, a final shot attempt was blocked and time expired as the puck skittered away and out of danger near the blue line.

Here are some quick takeaways from the 13th-seeded Eagles’ victory and some key storylines before their Tuesday night semifinal game against St. John’s Prep at Tsongas Arena for a chance to play in the Division 1 championship game at TD Garden March 20.