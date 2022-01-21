Analysis: Austin Prep’s move to the NEPSAC

A new structure is coming for the Austin Prep hockey program. (File photo of Will Cohen by Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Editor’s note: Austin Prep on Friday told the New England Hockey Journal that, despite what we reported, it does not intend to develop an academy-model hockey program.

Austin Prep has announced its intention to move from the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association to the New England Prep School Athletic Council.

The move will impact all sports at the Reading, Mass., school.

New England Hockey Journal originally reported that Austin Prep would develop an academy model, including an affiliation for U14 and U16 teams with Islanders Hockey Club. Austin Prep subsequently said it would not move to the academy model.