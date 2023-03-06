New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
Prep Schools

All-tournament team after Taft’s Large School championship win over Salisbury

By

Rudy Guimond was vital for Taft during its run to the Large School title. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Although Taft was the top seed in the NEPSAC Martin/Earl Large School Tournament, the Rhinos were arguably underdogs in two of their three playoff games.

Taft toppled Kent, the defending Martin/Earl Large School champion, in the first round. After easily dispatching Tabor in the semifinal, the Rhinos had to overcome Salisbury, the behemoth of the prep hockey world.

Coach Ryan Shannon’s team did just that Sunday, by a score of 3-2, at Sullivan Arena on the campus of Saint Anselm College. Yale commit and star goaltender Rudy Guimond was the ultimate hero with his play between the pipes and defenseman Alexander Kenerson provided the game-winning goal in overtime.

Below is a look at the NEPSAC Martin/Earl Large School Tournament Most Valuable Player and All-Tournament Team, as selected by New England Hockey Journal's Jeff Cox.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

All-tournament team after Taft’s Large School championship win over Salisbury

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Although Taft was the top seed in the NEPSAC Martin/Earl Large School Tournament, the Rhinos were arguably underdogs in two of their…
Read More

Avon Old Farms claims Elite 8 championship with 3-1 win over Cushing

MANCHESTER, N.H. — In the most anticipated prep hockey matchup of the season, No. 2 seed Avon Old Farms took down top-seeded Cushing to win…
Read More
Williston Northampton

Williston Northampton beats Phillips Andover to claim girls Elite 8 title

WATERTOWN, Conn. — Williston Northampton took home the Chuck Vernon Trophy after a dominant 4-1 victory over Phillips Andover in the girls' Elite 8 Championship…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter