Rudy Guimond was vital for Taft during its run to the Large School title. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Although Taft was the top seed in the NEPSAC Martin/Earl Large School Tournament, the Rhinos were arguably underdogs in two of their three playoff games.

Taft toppled Kent, the defending Martin/Earl Large School champion, in the first round. After easily dispatching Tabor in the semifinal, the Rhinos had to overcome Salisbury, the behemoth of the prep hockey world.

Coach Ryan Shannon’s team did just that Sunday, by a score of 3-2, at Sullivan Arena on the campus of Saint Anselm College. Yale commit and star goaltender Rudy Guimond was the ultimate hero with his play between the pipes and defenseman Alexander Kenerson provided the game-winning goal in overtime.

Below is a look at the NEPSAC Martin/Earl Large School Tournament Most Valuable Player and All-Tournament Team, as selected by New England Hockey Journal's Jeff Cox.