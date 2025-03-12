All-Tournament team after New Hampton’s Small School win over St. Mark’s

New Hampton senior Caroline Thomas was named Small School tournament MVP. (Yuqi Qian)

Only one tournament in the girls prep postseason saw a No. 1 seed win it all, let alone reach the championship.

In the Small School bracket, it was all New Hampton for the third straight year.

The No. 1 Huskies rolled to their third title in four straight tries after taking down No. 6 St. Mark's, 4-1, in Sunday's championship. Craig Churchill's squad outscored opponents 13-3 in the tournament. They knocked off No. 8 Frederick Gunn, 4-1, in the quarterfinals before taking care of No. 5 St. George's, 5-1, in the semifinals.

At the other end, St. Mark's was one of the best stories of the postseason, making a run to the championship after big-time upsets in the quarterfinals and semis. They shut out No. 3 Governor's, 2-0, before toppling No. 2 Rivers, 3-0.

Various players throughout the tournament had standout performances. Here's our All-Tournament team for the Dorothy Howard Small School field.