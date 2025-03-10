New England Hockey Journal

Girls

All-tournament team after Loomis Chaffee’s Elite 8 win over Phillips Andover

By

Loomis Chaffee
Loomis Chaffee celebrates winning the NEPSAC girls Elite 8 title over Phillips Andover. (Yuqi Qian)

That's a wrap on the girls prep hockey season. 

The season came down to Loomis Chaffee and Phillips Andover, two teams that begin the season in the top five of our preseason rankings and two teams I picked to meet in the championship during our season preview podcast. 

Loomis got it done in the end. The Pelicans rolled past Cushing, 7-2, in the quarterfinals before shutting down BB&N, 4-0, in the semis.

The championship was a thriller. After Loomis opened a quick 3-0 lead, it looked like they were headed for another high-flying win, but Andover battled back and gave them a hell of a fight. The Pelicans survived a wild third period to take a 5-3 win.

Various players throughout the tournament had outstanding showings. Let’s dive into this year’s Chuck Vernon Elite 8 All-Tournament team and MVP.

