Lindsay Stepnowski had another huge Elite 8 for Loomis Chaffee. (Jen Clawson photo)

Another girls prep hockey season is in the books.

This season, it all came down to Loomis Chaffee and Deerfield.

In the end, the fifth-seeded Pelicans pulled away from the No. 6 Big Green for their second straight title with a 5-1 win. It was also the second year in a row that Deerfield played for a trophy after winning the Large School title last season.

Lindsay Stepnowski (South Glastonbury, Conn.) and Easton Pramuka each scored twice for Loomis (24-4-0). Carly Dann (Hanover, N.H.) also scored, and Adeline Roper (Kennebunk, Maine) earned the win in net. Gia Thompson scored for Deerfield (21-5-2).

Going back to the end of our preseason podcast, Loomis was one of my two picks to reach the final. While my other pick (Cushing) didn't work out, I did, however, also tab Deerfield as a dark horse. We'll count it as partial credit.

Fast forward to the past week, and several players throughout the tournament delivered outstanding performances when it mattered most.

So, let's dive into this year’s Chuck Vernon Elite 8 All-Tournament team and MVP.