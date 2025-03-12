Blake McMeniman is 6-0 in postseason games over his prep career. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

Kimball Union was an Elite 8 team for most of the season, which made sense after the Wildcats won the Elite 8 last season. But a rough stretch in late February moved them into the Small School Tournament field.

The Wildcats never let there be any doubt once the playoffs began.

They trounced Frederick Gunn, 8-1, before crushing St. George's, 11-0. Berkshire played them well in the final, but the Wildcats pulled away in the third period to win, 5-3.

Berkshire didn't have much of a problem getting to UConn on Sunday either. The Bears beat Groton, 3-0, in the quarterfinals and then took down Holderness, 3-1.

Let's dive into our All-tournament team and MVP.